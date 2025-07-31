Taurus Horoscope Today for July 31, 2025: A day spent grappling with workloads in these professions

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the day trouble-free Keep the relationship free from egos. Ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Financial issues may prevent you from major monetary investments. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Explore love today and experience some bright romantic moments. Your efficiency at your job will receive appreciation. There will be issues associated with health and wealth.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see minor turbulence in the first part of the day. A statement or comment will be misunderstood by the lover and you will need to work hard to resolve this crisis. You should also be careful not to let a third person influence your lover which will bring issues in the coming days. Do not invade into the personal space of your lover and also ensure you support the partner in every endeavor. Today, it is also good to get the approval of parents for marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Lawyers, doctors, engineers, aviation professionals, and architects will have a tight schedule. Some team leaders and managers will not have the backing of the team members but you need to diplomatically resolve this problem today. Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility. Businessmen should also be careful while handling local authorities today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor financial issues, the routine life will be unaffected. This will help you buy electronic appliances. Though some natives will be happy to buy property, realty business is not a safe option. Do not lend money to anyone as you may face challenges in getting it back. Today is also good to donate money to charity. Females should be ready to contribute to a celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may have issues related to the eyes, ears, or nose today. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may also develop complications. Ensure you have control over sugar, oil, and fat while having food. Do not consume alcohol while riding a two-wheeler. You may also face BP or hypertension-related issues and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)