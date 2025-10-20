Taurus Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: A celebration within the family

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing beats your confidence Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success will reflect in your financial status. Your health can be complex today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the love issues through open communication. Your attitude is crucial at work. Financially, you are god. However, health may require more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be fair in your dealings and always value the personal space of the partner. Consider spending more time together. Those who are new in a relationship should be careful about the statements or words that they use, as the loved one may feel offended. Your parents will approve the love affair, and long-distance relationships that are on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Some single ale natives will be successful in proposing to the crush and getting a positive response.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work. Minor productivity issues may happen, and it is crucial not to lose the temper at a team meeting. You will succeed in meeting deadlines, while those who are in sales may require travelling. A client may send an email appreciating your performance, which will add value to the profile. Bankers and accountants need to be extra careful today. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures, and profit will soon happen.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You may be required to contribute to a celebration within the family. Be careful not to send a high amount for luxury. Instead, save for the rainy day. Today is a good day to buy household items as well as electronic products. You may also repair the home or meet lifestyle needs. Some females will also consider trying their luck in the stock market. However, you should be careful to have the proper knowledge. Businessmen may clear all pending dues today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health can develop complications. This will be visible in diabetic natives or those who have a history of cardiac issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. Females will have skin-related allergies or oral health issues. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems, and this will need special care. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

