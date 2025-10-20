Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: A celebration within the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: You may be required to contribute to a celebration within the family.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing beats your confidence

Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Professional success will reflect in your financial status. Your health can be complex today.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the love issues through open communication. Your attitude is crucial at work. Financially, you are god. However, health may require more attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be fair in your dealings and always value the personal space of the partner. Consider spending more time together. Those who are new in a relationship should be careful about the statements or words that they use, as the loved one may feel offended. Your parents will approve the love affair, and long-distance relationships that are on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Some single ale natives will be successful in proposing to the crush and getting a positive response.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work. Minor productivity issues may happen, and it is crucial not to lose the temper at a team meeting. You will succeed in meeting deadlines, while those who are in sales may require travelling. A client may send an email appreciating your performance, which will add value to the profile. Bankers and accountants need to be extra careful today. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures, and profit will soon happen.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You may be required to contribute to a celebration within the family. Be careful not to send a high amount for luxury. Instead, save for the rainy day. Today is a good day to buy household items as well as electronic products. You may also repair the home or meet lifestyle needs. Some females will also consider trying their luck in the stock market. However, you should be careful to have the proper knowledge. Businessmen may clear all pending dues today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health can develop complications. This will be visible in diabetic natives or those who have a history of cardiac issues. Children may develop bruises while playing. Females will have skin-related allergies or oral health issues. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems, and this will need special care. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: A celebration within the family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On