Taurus Horoscope Today, November 14, 2022: Possibility of a huge promotion

Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 14 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. Your work will be satisfactory today. Be it to you or your employer.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 14, 2022: Keep those bucks rolling today!(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Your bank balance and your professional side is getting much better. If you are a fresher, you will be gaining immense experience within your favored sector. This will bring you financial stability and mental satisfaction. Daily Astrological Predictions says, do a literal rain check before planning on a trip. You wouldn’t want to get drenched with your luggage, do you? A short trip to a nearby beach might work its charm. It isn’t a sturdy day to have a meeting regarding the property. An effective conversation is likely to take place on the same today. Understand the tactics of persuasion! Fulfill your needs today! If you need that mug with Daniel Radcliffe’s face on it, buy it. It's the little things that matter in life. It's the little things that bring you joy!

Taurus Health Today

The amount of effort you put in your work might leave you tired today. It is crucial to acknowledge your physical limitations and well being. How about some mindfulness and stretching? This will leave you as lively as daisy!

Taurus Finance Today

Keep those bucks rolling today! Even if today is not a pay day, you will get paid. If not so, opportunities to earn will open up for you! This could be from your prime source or side trials.

Taurus Career Today

Your work will be satisfactory today. Be it to you or your employer. If you are unemployed, fill the forms for the potential applications. You might land on the designation that you have always dreamt about.

Taurus Family Today

Your family needs you today! If you stay in a different house, give them a visit or invite them for dinner. If you stay under the same roof, sit together and ask them about their day!

Taurus Love Life Today

If you are in a committed relationship, you might have reached a rock bottom where you don’t understand where to proceed. The moment demands for some time and constructive communications. Give your partner some space if they ask for it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

