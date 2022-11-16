Taurus Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: These may cause mental stress

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, this is a moderate day. Daily Astrological Predictions says, some work issues may cause mental stress and you may not get the required support from colleagues. Some may start looking for spiritual guidance. You may enjoy good times with your spouse or love partner today and plan a trip to break the monotony. Financial stability may allow you to indulge in thrilling and recreational activities. Parents may arrange a religious event at home and invite relatives.

Some trips may prove fulfilling and make you feel refreshed. You may get a chance to visit new places and experience new settings. Some good property deals are on your way. Some may buy luxurious villas soon.

How have stars planned your day?

Taurus Finance Today:

You may enjoy good financial condition and your past investments may also bring you expected returns. Income from versatile sources is indicated, so it may be easy for you to manage your sudden expenditures today.

Taurus Family Today:

The day may bring wonderful opportunities to have some real fun with your loved ones. You may enjoy the company of your friends and plan something amazing with them.

Taurus Career Today:

This is not a suitable day on the career front. You may find it hard to focus on your work and it may create problems for you on the professional front. Some may look for secondary job in order to boost income.

Taurus Health Today:

Those who are having a hectic work schedule may find it hard to strike a perfect balance between personal and professional life. Try to take care of the needs of your body. Regular exercise and a balanced diet can prove beneficial for your health.

Taurus Love Life Today:

You may get a chance to spend quality time with your beloved and enjoy the things you like the most. Married couples may go on an outing after a very long time. Singles may think about getting married.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

