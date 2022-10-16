Taurus Horoscope Today, October 16, 2022: Grab these opportunities

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taureans, the day is not less than a wonderful opportunity to show your talent at work and impress new clients. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are going to be an inspiration for your juniors, keep it up. New business may take some more efforts and capital to take off, so be patient as success is waiting to happen. Your good health may keep you motivated and you show interest in relaxing activities like Yoga and meditation. Some may go down to memory lane after meeting an old friend and miss childhood days.

Family front seems excellent and you are going to enjoy every minute of the day with loved ones. Dining out or watching a movie with family members is on the cards. Some may invest in a property today. A business trip is indicated for some. Love birds may find the day moderately auspicious.

What stars have in store for you? Find out now:

Taurus Finance Today:

It seems to be a moderate day. You may earn a good profit by selling an old property. Some may buy you something expensive that they need on a urgent basis.

Taurus Family Today:

It seems an excellent day on the home front. Socially, there are lots of interesting things that are going to happen. Relatives may drop by and create a happy aura at home.

Taurus Career Today:

It seems to be an excellent day on the work front. You may be working on a new project or with new clients soon. Whatever you do today may get you success and fulfilment.

Taurus Health Today:

Your health seems stable and you may start focusing on one task at a time to increase your productivity. Some may try to organize their office and work routine too.

Taurus Love Life Today:

It seems to be a moderate day on the love front. Your partner may feel low and neglected if you don't pay attention to his or her needs.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

