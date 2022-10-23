Taurus Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Success around the corner

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Happy and upbeat is probably how Taurus natives may feel today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the professional predictions you've made may possibly come true; you could also gain some recognition from them. A few Taurus natives, however, may have to deal with unanticipated expenditures, which may affect their savings. It would be best if you did not make any rash choices on the romantic front, as you may come around to regret them. Sooner or later, you may be called upon to host a ceremony or any other important family gathering at your home. Ignoring a nagging pain is not a good idea because it could turn into something serious. The day's itinerary can include a quick trip that may allow you to gather your thoughts. Those who work in real estate may see fruitful outcomes. You may value selfless service and be drawn to careers in the nonprofit sector. Success and the good news are around the corner for Taurus natives hoping to study abroad.

Taurus Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wealth accumulation can also be challenging for Taurus natives, but with perseverance, they may succeed. If you make a significant purchase or investment right now, it could backfire in a bad way. Take care not to touch your savings.

Taurus Family Today

Today the parent-children dynamic can remain tense, but you can work through the problems that arise with patience. A misbehaving child in the family needs to be disciplined firmly. Don't tell someone who's causally connected to you about your family's dark past.

Taurus Career Today

Job security is indicated for Taurus natives. Maintain concentration and make it a goal to wrap up any outstanding tasks today. Those Taurus natives who work for the government have opportunities for advancement. Those who work in academia, science, or other fields are more likely to find success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus Health Today

Taurus individuals can put their skills to the test with a novel endeavour. A change in diet or exercise plan may benefit you. Expect to be pleasantly surprised. Take care of your diet if it causes low blood pressure. Don't ignore pain; get checked out as soon as possible.

Taurus Love Life Today

Find a way to indulge your special someone today, Taureans. Plan a surprise or impromptu outing to a particular spot that they enjoy. They are likely to think the world of you if you do this for them. Also, those who are currently single can start looking for a partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON