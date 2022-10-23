Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health of those unwell is set to improve. A dip in fortunes will not affect the financial front. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. Someone in the family may attempt to probe your personal life. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. A property issue is best left untouched today.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. An unexpected expenditure will need to be absorbed through your savings. You may take some time in bouncing back on the work front. A family youngster can keep you engaged. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than stay in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. A dip in fortunes will not affect the financial front. Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. You may not be entirely satisfied with your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not feel totally at ease with lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Take adequate precautions in this changing weather, as getting unwell is possible. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. There is a need to come up with something original, if you are in a creative field. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. Plans for travel may be shot down by others. Plans for travel may be shot down by others.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Chances of lagging behind in a project cannot be ruled out for some. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 1 & 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realise your dreams. You may have to accommodate someone at work, even if you don’t want to. Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. Easing off on the academic front is possible, so it is time to tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Love life remains scintillating for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Losing money in betting is possible, so stay away if you want to save money! Those in the professional field may have to slog till late hours today. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine.

Love Focus: Spark may be missing in your love life, so work on it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Those earning big bucks are likely to splurge it on their favourite pastime. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. Some of you may need to devote more time to the home front. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. You may find it difficult to choose the right course of action in a joint family scenario. If you are travelling, start early as some delays are foreseen.

Love Focus: Your love life can pass through a phase of turbulence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. A discussion regarding money matters will prove most beneficial. Someone may try to be one up on you at work, so be ready to counter it. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. Risk on the road is writ in large capitals, so exercise caution.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. Don’t pay any kind of advance today without ascertaining complete facts. Getting sidelined in a family event can be hurtful. Avoid discussing property. Your resolve to do well on the academic front will soon find you tasting success.

Love Focus: Lover will be at your beck and call, so enjoy the day!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Something important may be entrusted to you at work today. Confrontation with a family elder threatens to lead to ill will. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

