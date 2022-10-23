Virgo Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: Roadblock for academic front

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives will have to put in extra effort if they want to achieve their goals today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those who are employed may expand their circle of friends, which can help them professionally. Financial contentment is possible thanks to the possibility of a pay raise or promotion. Picking a healthy way of life may help you get in shape faster. Close friends and family members are excellent resources for life advice. Today is a good day to be completely honest with your significant other about how you feel. You may get along well if you and the other person share a deep emotional connection and sense of compatibility. Virgo natives who strike on their own, particularly in the real estate trade, may find this to be a prosperous period. The road can be bumpy for college-bound students. A momentary lapse in concentration is possible. Make every effort to maintain passing grades.

Virgo Finance Today

It's a good time for Virgo business owners with international clientele to cash in on their past transactions. It's a great day to look for a new job. You can expect an offer from a forward-thinking, reputable company.

Virgo Family Today

Get out there and have some fun. Your loved ones can't help but be drawn to your natural serenity and spontaneity. You feel like you can take on the world. Virgo natives take advantage of this upbeat mood by reconnecting with old friends.

Virgo Career Today

Currently, the workplace may be described as a little tense. Don't respond emotionally if you receive criticism of your work. Stay calm and collected; there's no need to panic. Major disasters can occur and often disappear almost instantly.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo natives should pay attention to their health needs and take care of themselves. It's important to tend to your mental health if you expect to experience stress or anxiety. You need to watch what you put in your body and stay away from anything too hot.

Virgo Love Life Today

The closeness between the Virgo natives and their partners is expected to increase in romantic relationships. In addition, you and your significant other may feel ready to take your relationship to the next level by formally introducing each other to your families.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

