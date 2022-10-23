Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: Maintain harmony at home

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are likely to handle all responsibilities today with a high degree of intelligence and tact. Daily Astrological Prediction says, It's possible that you'll need to give subordinates a shot to prove their worth in the workplace. You may need to reevaluate your investment strategy if you want to get the most out of your money. You need to be alert to deal with problems at home. Maintain harmony at home by immediately resolving any family conflicts. It's possible that you'll develop feelings for someone of the opposite sex. Don't put your money into real estate right now. Litigation costs are something that some Aquarius natives may have to bear. Students who put in extra effort may be recognized with scholarships and awards for their achievements. An unexpected business or financial-related trip may arise. Seize the opportunity because it just might lead to something completely new. Do not pass up what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius natives may have the right kind of instincts for picking solid investments. Your financial situation could significantly improve. You are not daunted by the idea of making a large purchase, such as a car or a house. The Aquarius entrepreneurs' plans to grow would be realized.

Aquarius Family Today

Aquarius natives' choice of words, especially when they're angry, can be hurtful to their relationships. You and your loved ones may have an argument, but you'll handle it with maturity and poise. While planning an event, it's a good idea to have a backup strategy ready, just in case.

Aquarius Career Today

Getting out there and meeting new people is a great way to broaden your professional horizons; preparing for meetings, presentations, and other activities that require haste is not always possible. You will need to take the initiative here. This is your chance to shine; seize it.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health may remain stable. But respect your body and value your health. Focus more on finding a happy medium between rest and play. A sauna or therapeutic massage could do wonders for your body.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Single Aquarians can try reaching out to a former friend or acquaintance with whom you've lost touch. What you feel is far more powerful than you realize. A few Aquarius individuals may even find their true love again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

