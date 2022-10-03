Taurus Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Career front looks bright

TAURUS(Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives’ luck factor may improve, and they may experience the beneficial outcome of their endeavours. The career front is set to brighten, and a promotion or job transfer is a strong possibility for some Taurus natives. Those looking to move abroad will hear some good news. You may enjoy creative activities and outings with your family, giving you a chance to get closer to each other. In the coming day, you may even get the opportunity to travel overseas for a new venture. Keep your eyes open, and you could be very successful. Someone's fitness advice will be most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Make sure you avoid a lavish expenditure today. It is likely to be a very favourable period for Taurus individuals appearing in any competitive project as you are likely to come out with flying colours. However, a joint property venture may be fraught with risks, so proceed with adequate care.

Taurus Finance Today Your financial position may remain sound, although your personal expenses may increase. Taurus natives have to keep a watch on expenses as some unexpected expenditure is likely to occur. However, fixed returns from schemes and stock may keep your position stable.

Taurus Family Today Some newly married Taurus couples can expect to become parents very soon. Family and friends may keep you entertained, keeping your domestic life blissful during a family celebration. Outdoor trips with your family may bring you closer to your loved ones.

Taurus Career Today This is an auspicious day for your career, as promising opportunities are likely to come through. Career-oriented Taurus people may be tempted to a job change to grow and find better prospects. Their move may lead them in a positive and progressive direction.

Taurus Health Today Taurus individuals are likely to remain fit and enjoy the benefits of good health. Spending time outdoors can elevate your mood and positively influence your mental health. For example, walking in the morning may make you feel better. Being active makes you feel great.

Taurus Love Life Today Young Taurus couples in a relationship may get the green signal to tie the knot with family consent in the near future. The love life of married couples is likely to be more exciting and pleasurable as they set aside past differences.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

