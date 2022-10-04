Taurus Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Take correct decisions at work

TAURUS(Apr 21-May 20) Today, Taurus natives may get fruitful results in their honest endeavours. On the professional front, it is now or never how you would feel about your career. To make progress at work, you need to take quick and correct decisions and put in relentless efforts to succeed. At the beginning of the day, you may have to work hard to improve your finances and find new sources of income. All your efforts may bring brilliant success. The fragrant breeze of a romantic partner is likely to enthrall Taurus natives. Last-minute changes could force you to alter or changes your travel plans. Timely action will be required to make an out-of-town journey possible. A decision regarding the property will be to your liking. Taurus students’ concentration is likely to improve, and they will be able to complete their work on time. Blindly following secondhand news would harm your interests. Verify facts before taking action.

Taurus Finance Today If you want to make money, now is a great time to start a new business. You may have some extra capital to work with and plenty of profit opportunities. A friendly tip may turn out to be profitable and bring in handsome gains for Taurus natives.

Taurus Family Today Taurus natives are likely to receive unexpected good news as far as the family front is concerned. You may get strong support from your elder siblings, which may help you overcome difficulties easily. Taurus individuals must attend to household work to keep elders happy.

Taurus Career Today Taurus natives are likely to succeed in surviving in the high-energy environment on the professional front by trusting their instincts and knowledge. You find new ways to express your creative and innovative ideas on the professional front.

Taurus Health Today Today your swift action is likely to motivate you, keeping you confident. Today, you will experience an increase in energy due to your regular exercise. Some Taurus natives may lengthen their workout duration to gain additional benefits.

Taurus Love Life Today In romance, you are likely to make efforts to show how perfect you are when enjoying togetherness. In love, Taurus natives are likely to out new ways to enjoy the romantic company. In addition, married Taurus natives can receive gains and support from their in-laws today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

