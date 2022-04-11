Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 11

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus born, you love staying close and connected to the nature. A quick stroll by the sea or in the mountains is crazily enough to calm down your stress levels. You are an earth sign and this is what makes you stay rooted and grounded to mother earth and nature. But it is also not to be forgotten that you have a special place for materialistic pleasures and luxuries in life and also you are a big attention seeker in the crowd. For the same, you like to flaunt what you have as in “your fancy prized possessions”. Feel lucky for today, as you might get a chance to go on a road trip with your friends or loved ones. You may feel more attracted to the creator and can feel a little spiritual as well.

Taurus Finance Today

Your finances are doing pretty well in the recent past and this is why you have become a little carefree about it now. Don’t stay ignorant of the current market trends and keep a watch to gain the right monetary insights.

Taurus Family Today

There can be small issues spurring up at your domestic front today. You might feel a bit frustrated for the same. If you are thinking for a home renovation, it is a suitable time for that.

Taurus Career Today

If you seek some career advice from an elderly person in the same profession, it is going to benefit you a lot today. You are becoming better with your leadership skills and might get a chance to lead your team.

Taurus Heath Today

You may have frequent sugar cravings in the day and you can indulge in some of your favorite desserts today. Please keep a close watch on your plate and don’t over eat as it can impact your digestion.

Taurus Love Life Today

You have maintained a good committed relationship with your partner and this is why they feel so connected and close to you. Today they might want to reciprocate the love by some sweet romantic gesture.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

