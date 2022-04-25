Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, some better opportunities are likely to mark a new start to your day. Your ability to look at things from a different perspective may bring you leadership roles and commanding positions. You may embark on a journey to self-discovery and introspection. Those inclined toward the creative fields are likely to unleash their full potential. You may now start to implement your ideas into action to bring desired results. It may also turn out to be very lucrative for you. This is an opportune time for professional and personal growth. You may have to let go of your negative thoughts to move ahead in life. Be wary of travelling alone as it may be an arduous task. Plan well in advance to avoid getting into trouble. Legal matters related to property dealings may finally work in your favor. No harm in pursuing them.

Taurus Finance Today

On the financial front, an extra source of income is likely to give you a free hand to invest in lucrative schemes that promise good gains. A new start-up or a home business is likely to bring profitable returns.

Taurus Family Today

On the home front, your kids are likely to bring inner peace and calm with their fun activities. A youngster in the family may get a chance to move abroad for studies, which is likely to keep the domestic atmosphere bustling with joy.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, some leadership roles may be offered to you, which is likely to test your patience and skills. Taking them for granted may negatively affect your career. Make wise decisions and calculated moves.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you may be troubled by work stress, which is likely to keep you in an irritable mood. Practicing meditation techniques may help you relieve pressure. Light exercises may keep you fit as a fiddle.

Taurus Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may experience growing intimacy in your relationship. Make the most of it and open your heart to your significant other. Those looking for a new connection are likely to find their soul mate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee