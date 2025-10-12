Taurus Weekly Horoscope for October 12-18, 2025: Avoid gossip and keep a kind tone with colleagues

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Quiet Steady Steps Bring Practical Daily Success This week you feel calm and steady; small efforts at home and work bring results. Take simple decisions, and be kind to others and patient. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Steady energy helps you finish small tasks and build trust with people. Focus on what matters most, and avoid hurry. Plan meals, sleep well, and set one goal each day. Small savings and kind words improve your week. Keep calm and follow simple routines daily.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

This week love feels steady and warm. Couples find comfort in shared chores and gentle conversations. Saying thank you and helping with small tasks deepens care. Single people may meet someone at a class or while volunteering. Take time to listen and ask simple questions to know someone better. Respect family traditions and values when meeting new people.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Work asks for steady focus this week. Finish one task before starting another, and keep clear notes. A senior may notice your careful work and give helpful feedback. Use simple tools to stay organized, and say politely when you need more time. Avoid gossip and keep a kind tone with colleagues. Try a short learning step like reading a helpful article or practicing a small skill for future benefit.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks steady if you choose carefully. Avoid fast buys and stick to a small shopping list. Look for small ways to save, like using discounts or planning meals. If a family need comes up, plan together before paying. Consider putting aside a little money each week for a future goal. Avoid lending large sums now. Keep clear records and check your bank or wallet every few days.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Health improves when you follow a simple routine. Try to wake at the same time and walk a bit each day. Eat light, warm meals and avoid heavy snacks late at night. Drink enough water and rest when tired. If body stiffness appears, do gentle stretches or yoga poses within your comfort. Share any health worries with family and visit a doctor for persistent aches. Keep a calm mind with short breaks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

