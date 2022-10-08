The cutest thing about your zodiac sign according to astrology

Some gestures in life never fail to make us smile. Find out what's your zodiac's most adorable trait.

Aries: The cutest thing about you is your childlike curiosity and energy. Everyone loves to be around you because of your positive, entertaining and bubbly personality.

Taurus: The most adorable thing about you is the way you care for others. You’re your loved ones go to person in a crisis because of how you pamper them and make them feel heard.

Gemini: The cutest thing about you is your friendly, flirtatious and humorous personality. You have no shortage of fans who love you for the way you make them feel.

Cancer: Your sensitive and caring heart is the most adorable part of your existence. Your emotional fluidity and caring nature is truly a gift to everyone around you.

Leo: The loveliest thing about you is your radiance. You illuminate every room with your presence and it’s a true delight to have you as a part of any gathering.

Virgo: The most adorable things about you are, the loyalty and trust you offer in any relationship. There is nothing as beautiful as making people feel safe around you.

Libra: The sweetest thing about you is how you fight for your loved ones. You are adored by the people around you for how you stand firm beside them in every situation.

Scorpio: The most beautiful thing about you is how you love. Yours is a pure, vintage and tender love that everyone dreams of. You are truly a soft hearted person under your tough exterior.

Sagittarius: The cutest thing about you is how cheerful you are, you fill everyone’s heart with positivity. You have the rare power to fix someone’s mood after they’ve had a terrible day.

Capricorn: The sweetest thing about you is how you keep your promises, even the little ones. You are perceived as a trustworthy and loyal person who will always keep their promises.

Aquarius: The most beautiful thing about you is how you're always your true self. People love to be around you for your authenticity and candidness. You clean the air of any judgements and that’s why everyone loves you.

Pisces: The best thing about you is your instinctual clarity. You’re everyone's go to person for advice as they have true faith in your word and find you extremely reliable.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)