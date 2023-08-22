These 3 zodiac signs have great horoscopes on August 22, 2023

Trust your inner feelings about money and your life goals. Another person's life might seem amazing, but it's not yours. Even if they have a great life, it might not suit you. The Moon in Scorpio is across from Jupiter in Taurus today.

3 zodiac signs will have a great day on August 22, 2023

If you want to, today is a good day to journal about your future. What do you want to do in the next one to three years? Who do you look up to, and why? You can add more questions if you want, but these are some good ones to start with.

Daily astrological predictions say it's a good day for Taurus, Cancer, and Capricorn to journal about their future plans. Let us read why.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

today presents you with a choice shaped by destiny. You can either go along with things as they are and continue in your usual manner, or you can take charge of your life and decisions, paying careful attention to what you do. The first option might not make the best use of the positive energy of the day, although you'll still have a calm and pleasant experience (even if a bit uneventful). The second option, on the other hand, will align with the day's energy, bringing you closer to your dreams and aspirations.

The presence of Uranus trine Pluto in Capricorn and the influence of Mars in Virgo and Mercury in Virgo will impact you today. This is an opportune time to step out of your comfort zone, even if it's just a small step. You possess more capability than you might realize. The universe is offering its support to help you elevate yourself, should you be open to it.

Today is also a favourable time for practising manifestation rituals. You can use the moon's energy, especially since it's still in the phase of waxing (growing bigger), but there are other ways too. Nature, like plants and trees, can greatly aid you in this endeavour.So, if you are thinking of having your own kitchen garden, then you should go ahead and make it happen!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Cancer, a recent chapter in your life has come to a close. But fear not, a new one is set to begin today or very soon, and you'll sense its beginnings. If you're not in a relationship, this could be a time when you're drawing your soulmate closer. It's like destiny's red thread connecting your hearts across the distance. If you've been having dreams that are filled with romance, it's because this cosmic energy is at play. Writing down these dreams is a good idea so you can remember the symbolic messages they hold.

Today, the main astrological influence for you is the opposition between Mercury in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces. Since Mercury is getting ready to go retrograde, you might find that things you see on the internet or shows on TV suddenly bring back strong memories that might affect you deeply. It might not feel good at the moment, but releasing these emotions can actually be a positive thing.

Also, a solar ritual could be a wonderful way to connect with the energy of the day. While you're guided by the Moon, remember that the moon relies on the sun's energy. Try going to your rooftop during sunrise to soak in the early sun rays. You can even enjoy a drink during sunset while keeping your mind open and relaxed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorn, your mind will be teeming with ideas and creative inspirations today. Don't let them slip away. It's advisable to keep a notebook on hand or download a notes app on your phone, and if you have a stylus, that's even better – you can even sketch your thoughts. Some of you might be on the brink of achieving a significant goal, so it's crucial not to rush things. Exercising patience will guide you smoothly towards the finish line, without encountering unexpected hurdles.

The Moon in Scorpio forming a trine with Saturn in Pisces is in your favour today. This celestial alignment can amplify your intuition, making it easier for you to make astute decisions for your future. This is especially pertinent if you're contemplating financial investments. Remember, even if something appears appealing, trust your instincts and don't allow authoritative figures to sway you into something that doesn't align with your inner sense.

A variety of flowers could bring you good fortune today, especially those that are currently in season and locally cultivated. Interestingly, potatoes might also hold luck for you. You could even employ them in your efforts to manifest your desires by cultivating them in a pot. If you're intrigued by this notion, consider visiting a farmer's market to select high-quality ones. Those with budding growth are even more auspicious, as their potential for development is readily evident.

