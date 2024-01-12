These 5 Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in love by the end of the week

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014): If you're not in a relationship, Horse, use your smarts when dealing with romantic situations this week. You might come across people who seem great initially but not genuine. Trusting your mind will help you avoid falling for fake charms and recognize what's real. Your chances of finding love depend on following this path. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

For those already in a relationship, sharing responsibilities equally with your partner is essential. Don't take on too much yourself; don't let your partner handle everything. This week, the key to your love luck lies in maintaining a balanced partnership. This approach will help you make the most of the opportunities that come your way.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

If you're not in a relationship, Pig, your chances of finding love are strong this week. Some of you might see your ex facing consequences for past wrongs. For others, it's advised to stick to your values and not compromise with anyone. Following this path can lead to a significant positive transformation.

For those already in a relationship, try expressing love more openly with your partner this week. Turn it into a shared activity or a way to strengthen your bond. Even if compliments make you (or your partner) uncomfortable, pushing past that discomfort is suggested. Your love luck this week might bring about some exceptional experiences as you engage in these efforts.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):

For single Snakes, get ready for a feeling of being proven right. Someone who thought they knew better than you about love is going to experience something you've been cautioning them about. It's a bit strange, but your luck shows you the importance of trusting your instincts and avoiding bad decisions. Take the lesson to heart when it happens - that's the key.

If you're in a relationship, try being more open and vulnerable with your partner this week. Share your softer side and the unique things about yourself. It might feel a bit awkward initially, but your connection will thrive because of it. That's your luck in love for this week.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):

If you're single, Tiger, it's a week to be open and welcoming. Your love luck is strong, bringing the right people and connections into your life. Just trust the signs and be ready for an exciting adventure. Right now, red flowers and yellow crocuses are considered lucky for you.

For those in a relationship, pay attention to the small details between you and your partner. Luck is on your side, helping you notice the right bits of information. This will enable you to support your partner in ways that haven't been done before. It's a time to deepen your bond and enjoy the beauty of love.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

Those of you are single should take some time to focus on your thoughts this week. What do you truly want in love? Don't get swayed by what others say or want. Figure out your desires. Your luck in love this week will support you in making these desires a reality. Just be careful not to manifest the wrong things!

If you're in a relationship, be aware of any red flag behaviours from people around you and your partner. Your luck this week will guide you away from toxic drama and envious individuals. When you have something precious, it's essential to protect it.