“These are not just astrology events, but a key to transform your life”, says a Vedic astrologer

The month of May 2026 could bring important transformations to your life, according to Vedic astrologer Astro Arun Pandit. The planetary movements and astrological events of May 2026 will create opportunities for reflection, growth, and new beginnings. A Representative image of planets transiting. (Pixabay)

The planets are constantly sending subtle signals. When people learn to recognise them, they may find it easier to move in the right direction.

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What cosmic shifts are happening in May 2026? In astrology, certain dates carry cosmic significance due to lunar phases, planetary alignments, or sacred observances. In an Instagram video, astrologer Arun Pandit shares that May 2026 will foresee several such days when the energy may encourage reflection, prayer or positive actions.

These moments may inspire people to slow down, reconnect with their intentions and take meaningful steps toward their goals.