This Diwali choose the right fragrances based on each zodiac sign

According to your zodiac sign, astrology says these perfumes can be best suited for you.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Mars rules the Aries men and women. Therefore, the lucky fragrance for Aries involves fragrances that may be woody, arm, and amber involved in nature. Aries is known as one of the zodiac signs who usually believe in leading life with determination and focus. Thus, Aries natives can also go for scents that possess citrus fragrance.

Moreover, scents that illustrate power shall also act lucky for both men and women. Aries people can also go for musk, patchouli scents. Plus, rosy and strong-smelling scents would be lucky too for Aries people.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Venus rules the Taurus zodiac sign. Thus, these people adore all the luxurious scents. A brand with its aesthetics means too much when these people pick their favorite scent. The lucky scents for Taurus men and women involve the rich woody green fragrance.

Moreover, they can also go for sandalwood, cedarwood, and amber, as these would be lucky fragrances for Taurus natives. Also, scents with notes of Oudh, myrrh, patchouli, cedar, musk, and oakmoss would be great too.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini love fragrances that grab others’ attention. Mercury rules this zodiac sign. Therefore, these people believe in possessing scents that are experimental and distinctive. Not just this, the luckiest fragrance range for Gemini people would be woody and flowery tones.

Also, they can have sophisticated, rich, and mandarin combined solid scents too. Plus, seductive flowery gardenia and earthy sandalwood scents will be lucky too.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

While they appear kind, they are a little moody and love soothing things. Moon rules the Cancer. Therefore, these natives adore powerful, experimental themes in favor of delicate florals or bright citrusy tones, generally pleasing as scents.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo men and women are glamorous and bold. Thanks to the planet Sun. Thus, they become enraged if someone else steals their thunder. In such cases, subtle scents are what they dislike. However, the luck fragrance for the Leo zodiac sign shall be oriental scents with strong tones of vanilla, spices, tonka beans, and citrus bursts.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The lot’s perfectionists lead by example and find peace in order. They are innately grounded and driven by the earth element. So, light florals and mossy green perfumes with a woodland vibe appeal to Virgos.

Also, lucky fragrances for this zodiac sign include rhubarb and daffodil combined with almond milk, cedarwood, and cashmere to create a soothing flowery smell.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras strive for the perfect balance. They want to make the best decisions, make sensible investments, and naturally gravitate toward perfumes that will last a lifetime. Planet Venus rules the Libra zodiac sign. Therefore, they can’t get over the woody, flowery, citric, and earthy harmonizing combinations.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

While Scorpios are emotional, they are intelligent too. As planet Mars rules them, they shall require perfumes that reflect their passion and power, which means dark, woody scents with a dash of the fresh marine every now and then. Lucky scents for them include a blend of dazzling citrus notes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

These natives imitate an opulent lifestyle as their ruling planet is Jupiter. Therefore, Sagittarius loves to experiment and must go for lively, cheerful, and charismatic fragrances to match their flamboyant and competitive personality.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns possess a controlling characteristic. However, on the other hand, they are emotional. So, warm and substantial woods, which connote nostalgia, status, and taste, appeal to their noses the most.

Also, lucky scents for them could have margaritas in Sicily with iconic magnificent Guerlain Bee Bottle is a collector’s item. Moreover, if people wish, they can also choose trendy fragrances that highlight their ruling planet Saturn and its keen traits.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius people are problem solvers and great negotiators. Because planet Saturn rules this zodiac sign, they thrive in leadership situations. Thus, dark scents with strong woody or amber notes can help them stay grounded, as long as they have energizing top notes to balance out their desire to soar.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces have a high emotional and empathetic quotient, as Jupiter rules them. Therefore, they adore the sea and watery splash fragrances. These natives adore fruity smell scents and never miss a chance to involve some scents like these.

These people can also turn to scents to transport themselves to their depths. So, if ever unsure what their lucky fragrances are, one can go for aquatic scents.

