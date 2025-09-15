Venus in Leo 2025: These zodiac signs may get back with their ex during this transit

Venus will be crossing into Leo from 15 September to 9 October 2025. Venus is all about love, attraction, and desire. Leo is dramatic, bold, and loves to bask in the limelight. Combine the two, and you have a transit that can bring those old flames back into view. Certain signs are going more toward feelings of nostalgia, passion, and unfinished business. Others might find themselves being tested-Do they go ahead and really rekindle their relationship, or do they finally close the chapter? Venus in Leo 2025: These zodiac signs may get back with their ex(Freepik)

Here is a sign-by-sign tell of who stands the best chance of actually getting back with an ex during this fiery Venus in Leo transit.

ALSO READ: Your public personality vs. your private self, according to your birth month

You might receive a late-night message or a sudden call from a former lover, who circles closure but really wants a second chance. The drama is tempting, and so is the attraction. If the Aries is on the market, it would be an enjoyable adventure revisiting the spark. However, if someone is involved, this will test allegiance. Be cautious about jumping in too fast. The attraction is hard to resist, but so are the consequences.

Taurus, ruled by Venus, will feel intense in this transit. Old lovers may resume contact with promises of a stable relationship or, rather, seek to guilt-trip. This could tempt you because the very idea of a warm embrace and security is appealing. But step back now — has anything really changed? For some, the rekindling can work provided the ex has matured in the meantime. Others may see it as a cue to set stronger boundaries once and for all.

An ex can cross paths with a Gemini through mutual friendship, a chance sighting in a mall, or online. The talk is endless, and it feels as if no time has really passed. Venus in Leo makes one nostalgic yet unsettled. The sparks of flirtation are very much enjoyable. However, if we consider the question of sustaining any, this period is more likely to bring short rekindlings rather than great, long-term reunions.

Venus in Leo makes Cancers have some sort of emotional memories. One finds themselves thinking about their ex more than usual, even dreaming about them. Either an ex would call in at this time, awakening an old angst. The danger lies in falling back on the past simply because it is safe. If you are truly healed, then this could be an opportunity to set aside your grudge and move forward together. However, if the wounds are still fresh, it may exacerbate the pain again.

Leo will feel this transit directly. Venus in your sign makes you magnetic for exes. So if an old partner eludes and does come back into your life, wooing you with admiration and regret, don't get caught off guard. The temptation to bask in the limelight is there, but then again, are you even willing to give him back, or is it the attention you need? If they do come back, there will be an explosion of passion, but this time, the relationship must be founded on mutual respect.

The Virgo might feel pulled to closure rather than to reconnection. Exes might be reaching out, but you will be more cautious. Venus in Leo lights up your private zone, so some secret or hidden contact with an ex is very much possible. This could involve quiet conversations, secret meetings, or late-night WhatsApp messages. For Virgos, the challenge is honesty—if you are already committed, don't let curiosity lead you into double trouble.

Libra, ruled by Venus, may feel partially open to reconnecting during this transit. Old lovers may show up via the social circles and networks in which you move. You may find yourself carried along by a "what if" flutter and contemplate the possibility of giving them another chance. For some Libras, this is an opportunity either to mend a relationship that still has potential or to gain a clearer understanding of why it ended in the first place. Growth needs to be on both sides.

During this transit, Scorpios tend to have the energy of a strong magnet pulling him or her toward an ex. Power dynamics resurface, and it feels karmic. Some Scorpios will experience an intense, passionate reunion, while others will find themselves fighting those old control issues. That attraction is unreal, but whether it is healthy will depend on whether both of you are different now. This is a testing period for either of you if you have not learned much from your past mistakes.

In Sagittarius, travelling, studying, or philosophical debates may bring an ex back into his life when old partners with a new perspective show themselves to fascinate you. Venus in Leo is an irritant to curiosity and passion, and Sagittarians may just find themselves pulled into some very adventurous sorts of reunions. Whether it lasts will depend on whether your values still align with each other. For some, it's just a fun fling; for others, it can rekindle a long-distance relationship.

Capricorn may find an ex with some unfinished business, especially concerning money, property, or family affairs. Old issues may resurface, presenting an opportunity to address what was left unresolved. Venus in Leo evokes strong emotional and practical bonds. A rekindling is really possible, but it will force some hard introspection into matters of money, power, and responsibility. If they are willing to share equally, maybe it will.

For Aquarius, relationship issues sail right into transits. Exes may reappear with offers, apologies, or promises of change. You may feel flattered or tempted. For those Aquarians who are single, a genuine opportunity may arise to reconnect with someone who now understands you better. For others, it will be a test of whether even independence should matter more than a union. If you say yes, ensure it is for the right reason and not just out of nostalgia.

ALSO READ: The karmic test you were born to face, based on your birth date

During the transit, you may quietly reconnect with an ex, mostly in private affairs or through work-related links. Venus in Leo pushes all these hidden feelings into the light. Berms, speculations, or even encounters might stir up those old feelings. You might get carried away by the romance of "what once was." But this is also a test: Are you giving someone a second chance, or are they just distracting you from new growth? The heart yearns to return, but clarity must be present.