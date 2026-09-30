Venus retrograde begins in October, bringing old relationships back into focus. Here’s what an astrologer says

Western astrology says, Venus retrograde happens far less often than Mercury retrograde, but astrologers say its effects can feel deeply personal. As Venus is associated with love, money, beauty, relationships, and personal values, this period can prompt you to revisit what you want and what you are willing to invest your time and energy in.

A representative image of the planet Venus. (Pexels)

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US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently shared her thoughts on Instagram, highlighting the themes she associates with the upcoming Venus retrograde occurring on October 3, 2026.

Also Read October 2026 astrology: 5 major shifts to know before the month begins

Why is Venus retrograde different from Mercury retrograde?

Mercury goes retrograde three or four times a year, with each cycle lasting about three weeks. Venus retrograde occurs roughly once every 18 months and lasts close to 40 days.

That makes Venus retrograde a relatively rare astrology event. According to Tsafrir, this period can encourage you to reconsider relationships, finances, personal values and choices that once felt settled.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Do you know there’s a phase after Mercury Retrograde ends? An expert shares its effect Venus retrograde in Scorpio begins in October {{/usCountry}}

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Venus turns retrograde on October 3 at 8 degrees of Scorpio, according to astrologer Judy Tsafrir. In astrology, Scorpio connects with intense emotions, power, control, passion, jealousy, rejection and abandonment.

That can create an uncomfortable contrast with Venus, which astrologers traditionally associate with love, pleasure, beauty and harmony. During this period, you may find yourself asking difficult questions about your relationships. You may also revisit feelings that you thought you had already moved past.

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: How the October 3 transit could change your love life in unexpected ways

How does the Venus Retrograde affect your love life?

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One of the themes Judy discusses is the resurfacing of people from the past during Venus retrograde. You might hear from an old friend, think about a former relationship or suddenly feel drawn to reconnect with someone you have not seen in years. That does not automatically mean you need to reopen the relationship.

Instead, you can use the moment to understand why that person or memory has returned to your thoughts.

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: What it means for different aspects of life

How do Mars and Pluto add another intense layer?

The astrologer also points to another planetary aspect on October 3. Mars in Leo forms an opposition to Pluto in Aquarius.

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She connects this combination with themes around power, control and who holds influence. For you, those themes could show up through relationships, friendships, money decisions or situations where you feel someone is trying to control the outcome.

What should you reflect on during Venus retrograde?

Judy suggests looking at the part of your birth chart where Scorpio falls. Astrologers use that house to explore the area of life where they believe the retrograde may feel most noticeable.

You can also use the weeks ahead to review your relationships, spending habits and personal priorities. Instead of rushing into major emotional decisions, take time to understand what you truly value now.