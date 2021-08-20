Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Today will be great today for you in both money and health wise.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST


Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

People under this sign are ruled by the planet Mercury that bestows them with a sharp mind and makes them goal-oriented. So, it comes as no surprise that today your actions remain focused towards achieving your goals. Furthermore, you will not only find success financially, but also enjoy excellent health.

Virgo Finance Today

This is your lucky day, as money comes your way. Selling an ancestral property is likely to fetch you a handsome amount and make it possible to buy a condominium in an upscale housing society. A startup may turn profitable soon. Shop owners may find an increase in footfalls.

Virgo Family Today

A family drama can unfold today on the domestic front, but don’t take sides. Those working from home may not get the peace and quiet they need for working efficiently. Children may hanker for an outing today, so plan to take them to the least crowded spots to keep them safe.

Virgo Career Today

If you want to curry favour with your boss, give credit to him/ her for your hard work in front of the top boss.Those in a high-pressure job must take a break and sleep well. Students feeling the pressure of studies should learn to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

RELATED STORIES

Virgo Health Today

You are likely to opt for healthy food choices to remain healthy. It is advisable to get medical tests done regularly, so as nothing comes as a shock to you. Sportsperson will need to train hard and develop self-belief to succeed in their chosen sport. Leading an active life helps.

Virgo Love Life Today

Lover is likely to make the weekend memorable by delighting you with something unexpected. An engagement or wedding you are planning to hold now will need to be a small affair due to the pandemic. Marital boat cruises along smoothy for married couples.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

virgo horoscope virgo sun sign sun signs
