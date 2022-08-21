Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: It's time to shine at work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) This is a good day; you just need to be cautious on the love front. Your love life appears to be sad and you may get a feeling that your connection with your beloved is getting weak day by day. Stars are favouring you and it's time to shine on the work front, so take advantage of this favourable day and seize wonderful opportunities you find today.

Day seems fine in terms of health. Some may decide to go vegan and work on their communication and presentation skills. Your brimming bank balance allows you to go for an expensive cosmetic treatment or buy a luxurious condo. You may enjoy a great time with your parents or family.

What stars have in store for you today? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today: You may find some good opportunities to invest your money to get good returns in the near future. A boost in income is indicated. You may keep your investments a bit aggressive.

Virgo Family Today: It's a moderate day. You may plan a trip with loved ones, but weather conditions or some other hurdle may ruin your plan. An old friend may visit you today. Someone in family may recover from a prolong health issue and it may make you content and happy.

Virgo Career Today: Day seems full of opportunities; you just need to seize them on time. You may try advanced marketing approaches to stay ahead of your competitors and boost your sales and revenues.

Virgo Health Today: Those who have been suffering from backache for long, physiotherapy may work wonders for them. You may ditch spicy and heavy dishes and prefer a detoxification diet. A light but regular workout may work wonders.

Virgo Love Life Today: Things may not work in your favor on the love front and you may feel a drift with your partner. It's time to clear up misunderstandings and do not let your ego make things out of control.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

