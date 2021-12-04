Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 4:Be cautious on love front

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This seems to be a favourable day and you may get an appreciation for your efforts on the domestic and professional fronts. Everything seems perfect, but you need to be cautious on the love front. There may be some conflicts that may bother you and ruin your peace of mind on the love front. You should try to understand the matter and then react to it.

You may have to help your co-workers today and create a great example for them. If your sentiments are running too high and you are trying hard to solve some issues between you and your spouse, then take some time to relax and try meditation to calm your mind.

What else is there to discover? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. Some good opportunities may knock on your door on the business front. You may get some pending payments cleared today. Past investments may start giving benefits now.

Virgo Family Today

This is going to be a moderate day on the family front. Homemakers may plan an evening out and splurge a lot. Youngers in the family may achieve their academic goals and make you feel proud.

Virgo Career Today

This is going to be a favourable day on the professional front. You may get some new clients with the help of your foreign connections, so try to show dedication and serve them well.

Virgo Health Today

This is a normal day on the health front. Those who have been feeling under the weather may feel some improvement today. Some may feel energetic and optimistic and use their energy in executing some trip plans.

Virgo Love Life Today

Things may not go well on the love front, so avoid expecting much on the love front. You may get upset with the rude behaviour of your partner, but things may sort out soon.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026