Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Postpone investment decisions

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Reading between the lines is a skill you have developed which must be put to use today. While signing any papers or discussing deals, go through each word carefully lest you can’t make any changes at a later stage. Look for better deals before giving a final nod. One thing you need to remember is that you are not and will never be easy to con. Get out of your head and get into your heart as it would only get better from here. You can explore creative activities with dear ones or alone to take your mind of life’s mundane issues. A friend may tag along for some short trip making it all the more interesting and fruitful. You may even make memories of a lifetime. Those dealing in property business will see surge in business. They will be able to strike several deals on profitable terms and climb the success ladder.

Virgo Finance Today

This is not a favorable day to make any kind of investments, as it may lead to losses. Businesspeople should take decisions according to the resources at their disposal. Though you may make good money, it will not hurt to keep a check on your excessive spending.

Virgo Family Today

You’ll also be looking forward to strengthening your relationship with all your family members by spending more time with them today. Relations with your circle of friends may get strengthen with your attention and care.

Virgo Career Today

In terms of professional life, you may experience fatigue at the workplace, making it difficult for you to concentrate, which can hamper your productivity. Hence, try to work on this aspect to improve your performance. Some misunderstanding with seniors can hamper your progress at the work front, so mend your ways.

Virgo Health Today

With regular exercise and diet you are likely to be in peak physical condition and you’ll be able to ward off anything remotely unhealthy. Make sure that you get enough sleep despite your busy schedule else you may suffer from excessive fatigue and stress.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those in a committed relation are likely to see their relations sail through smoothly. In matters related to love, this may not be the right time to express your feelings to your beloved. So wait for an appropriate opportunity.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026