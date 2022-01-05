Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 4:Day brings good prospects

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your courageous nature is likely to take you places. You may work relentlessly in fulfilling your dreams. Your quest for self-awareness and growth as an individual may make you double up your efforts. You might not want to stop till you achieve your targets. Luck is likely to be on your side and better days ahead are on the cards for you. You may get to reconnect with old friends and have a fun time together in their company. You may experience a boost in your confidence level, which is likely to help you perform better. Shun your self-centred and arrogant attitude to enjoy your social life. Property matters may not go as planned. Students may have to work extra hard to succeed on the academic front.

Virgo Finance Today

On the economic front, the day brings good prospects. Those involved in a family business or trade may make profits. Those in the creative fields may also have a financially rewarding day. Speculative activities can be lucrative.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, the day might be tough for you. Health of an elder in the family could become a cause of concern. Misunderstandings may disrupt the peaceful domestic atmosphere. Make efforts to restore normalcy.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you may take up an advanced training course to upgrade your skills. Armed with new expertise in the field, you may receive all round praise for your work. Your output may be positively affected by it.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, minor aches and pains are likely to aggravate, causing you discomfort. You may have to take a break from work to rest well. Relaxation techniques and medication may greatly help to relieve stress and muscles pain.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, it is likely that misunderstandings may creep in between you and your partner over trivial matters. Share your problems with each other and work towards strengthening your relationship for it to last longer.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cherry

