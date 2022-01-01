Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for January 1: Travel on cards!

Dear Virgo , your outgoing nature is likely to bring you in contact with an interesting person, with whom you are likely to start a new and exciting romantic relationship.
A trip to foreign land may be on the cards.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may get ample occasions to prove your mettle in different walks of life. You may be busy managing a lot of things on your plate, which is likely to give you creative satisfaction. Brief periods of tension need to be tackled patiently. Your soaring level of confidence may enable you to put in more efforts, which is likely to be good for your all round development. A long-awaited wish of yours is likely to be fulfilled. Maintaining a balance between your work and life may bring you abundant happiness. A sense of positivity may prevail in any task that you do. Some life-altering decisions that can impact your family as well as professional life are on the cards; go ahead and take those decisions anyway. Travel plans with friends are likely to materialize and you may get a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature. 

 

Virgo Finance Today 

On the financial front, you may receive a handsome amount of money from speculative deals in business. However, you need to keep an eye on your expenses as over expenditure may shake up your monthly budget and planning. 

 

Virgo Family Today 

On the domestic front, an emotional upheaval may disrupt peace and harmony. Confrontations with elders need to be avoided at all costs. Unnecessary issues may create rifts in your relationships. 

 

Virgo Career Today 

On the professional front, luck may be shining bright on you. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at workplace. This may bring a salary increment and also a promotion. A trip to foreign land may be on the cards. 

 

Virgo Health Today 

On the health front, you are likely to prosper both physically and mentally. A sound body and mind may let you relax and enjoy. Taking part in sporting activities and including yoga in your daily life may help you stay fit. 

Virgo Love Life Today 

Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you in contact with an interesting person, with whom you are likely to start a new and exciting romantic relationship. Some of you may plan a thrilling holiday with your partner. 

 

Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Cream 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

