Virgo Daily Horoscope for January 17: Don't rush!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)



Virgo’s being perfectionists should be a little cautious about their anger issues. Find a balance between impulsivity and caution. You should work towards your goal through ethical methods only. It is advised to avoid any kind of large purchase. Do not rush into important decisions. You will get great spontaneous opportunities and things will start to fall in place. Virgos should be careful throughout the day. Take every decision very carefully, after discussing it with the people you trust the most. Do not feel sorry for being the Centre of attraction at places. Financial restraints can help in managing today’s finances as today will be a little difficult and your credit can expand beyond your control. Your love life can affect your mental health but handle everything with empathy. Take care of people around you, especially your children as they are at high risk of falling sick.



Virgo Finance Today

You can get help from your family and new sources of income might be there for you. Your expense should be low. You might have to spend on health issues.



Virgo Family Today

Your family relations will be great. They will support you in your decisions. Your children can fall sick, which will also impact their academic progress.



Virgo Career Today

You will not face any difficulty in accomplishing your goals today. You will get references and promotions at your workplace. A minor mistake can lead to a major issue.



Virgo Health Today

Your health will be average today but be careful. As it might degrade and cause some minor disease. Stop yourself from consuming alcohol, smoking, tobacco, etc. You are very prone to accidents.



Virgo Love Life Today

You might face some ups and downs in your relationship. But it will not affect your relationship. You will be putting extra effort in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026