Virgo Daily Horoscope for March 02: Ready yourself for a spiced-up relationship

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Dear Virgos, you are a damn perfectionist and this at time can be your reason of frustration in life. You must understand and know that not everything can be as perfect as you want and that not everything can work in the manner as you want them to. Your high analytical skills make you win in life’s situations at its best. You are also critical and at times become fanatic to delve into detailing of life. Today, you must not be feeling much of your criticizing nature and want to focus more on the bright sides of the life. It is a good time for you, for self reflection. Plan a weekend trip with family or friends to de stress and rejuvenate your tired spirits from a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

You are the master of your finance today and will manage all of it efficiently. Your practical approach to understand money will work and you may make some important financial decisions.

Virgo Family Today

You are one true family person Virgo and today you might not be able to spend the required time with your family members because of your hectic schedule and work commitments.

Virgo Career Today

You are going to be the rock star in your work place. You will be acknowledged and acclaimed for finishing up an important and big assignment well in time. Your juniors will take inspiration from you.

Virgo Health Today

You shall take care of your mental health today and practice some kind of mind relaxing techniques. Doing meditation will also help to stay focused and clear with a strong vision at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse might be in a good mood for romance today and they might surprise you by taking you out on a romantic date for lunch or dinner. Get ready for a spiced-up relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026