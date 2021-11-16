Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 16: Positive forces are with you!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is the dance of destiny. Honour what you have at the moment. It's messy as hell and rough around the edges. Practical decisions will serve you well in the long run. Today, you may find yourself looking at the rear-view mirror with a bittersweet song in your heart. Allow the divine forces to step in and do right by you. You are not lacking energy but being just too hyper active do not make things easier for you as well. Remember a stitch in time saves nine so act accordingly. You will express enthusiasm about this change and wish the other people around you would share your passion. Ignore the negativity and stay on the path. A trip to a museum or local gallery could bring you some interesting insight. They definitely will capture your interest and reignite the list creative spirit in you.

Virgo Finance Today

With the passage of the month, you would start seeing a positive turn of the events. Deals once held can be on go now. There may be chances of achieving prosperity as foreseen for Virgo. The time for you to create a new reality for yourself has come. Put your idea down on paper on paper and create magic. There is some good news waiting ahead in the last half of the day.

Virgo Family Today

Give your all to the family, they cherish you and for some even admiration is also there. Be aware of possible misunderstandings and keep the mood light. There are possibilities of a relative gathering which will send positive vibes towards you.

Virgo Career Today

At times, it requires you to jump into the dark abyss too. Don't be afraid there always comes the sun after the dark night skies.

Virgo Health Today

Like the sun that dispels darkness, meditation can work wonders for your mental and physical health too. A good time to invest in health care and fitness.

Virgo Love Life Today

Love is hardly convenient, Virgo. Confront the problem, not each other. Stay strong and keep the reasons in mind which lead both of you here. Remember the cherished time together and cupid will provide you with the road map ahead.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

