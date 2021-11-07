Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 7: Peace and harmony will prevail today

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

There are likely to be positive changes in your outlook towards life, which may alter the course of your future. This is a favourable period to start afresh. Your personal and professional lives are likely to flourish and you may climb the ladder to success with a renewed sense of energy. Due to your strong will to focus on the tasks at hand and dedication to your work, you may be offered leadership roles in life. Do not shy away from taking them up as they may benefit you in the long run. However, you need to tread with caution. Take time out to relax and rejuvenate and dedicate some time to yourself. You might take up hobbies to sharpen your skills.

Virgo Finance Today

The day is expected to remain quite favourable for you today. You may receive profits from multiple sources. Money earned from an extra source of income can be put into lucrative schemes or stocks to receive rich gains.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to share warm relationships with your loved ones. Peace and harmony may prevail at home. Relatives visiting after long might keep everyone in good spirits.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, situations might be a bit unstable today. You need to tread with caution when dealing with your bosses. Your past efforts and expertise in the field might get you noticed. A bonus could be in the offing.

Virgo Health Today

You may enjoy the benefits of good health today. You are likely to make changes in your routine to lead a stress-free life. Undertaking diet therapy and joining a gym are likely to show positive effects on your overall wellbeing.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are likely to enjoy your fair share of happy and intimate moments in love. Your partner might surprise you with a romantic getaway outside the city, where he/she might propose marriage to you. Enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

