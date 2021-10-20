Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Finance seems good today!
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Finance seems good today!

Dear Virgo, the planetary position is in your favor and you have excellent opportunities in finance. Situations will be under control on the family front today. You may suffer from headaches later, so be careful.
It is not necessarily unpleasant, but it is likely to rattle you.
Published on Oct 20, 2021
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are optimistic and brimming with confidence today. This makes it easier for you to complete your tasks timely. You are systematic and organized and you do not let negative emotions affect you very often, which helps you to stay focused on your work. You tend to perform very well under pressure, but you need to keep a check on your anger issues. This could make you feel left out. You are likely to come across an unlikely experience today. It is not necessarily unpleasant, but it is likely to rattle you. It can bring about a radical change in your outlook. You have been planning for a long time to travel to a distant place, but nothing fruitful came out of it.

Virgo Finance Today

You will have some favourable period in property purchasing and selling. If you are selling a land, you will earn huge profits. The planetary position is in your favour and you have excellent opportunities in finance. Your name may be announced in a lucky draw too.

Virgo Family Today

You can expect situations to be under control on the family front today. Appreciating your children for their outstanding performance will restore domestic peace. A family trip outdoors can be satisfying.

Virgo Career Today

The idea of striking the perfect work-life balance seems almost like an illusion, does it not? This, however, is not unattainable. You will probably find your way out of the hectic schedule with your creative instincts.

Virgo Health Today

You may overindulge in the pleasures of life today. You might go a little off the grid and put on your best attire and party a little harder than you should. You may suffer from headache later, so be careful.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your love life might be a ray of sunshine in this heat and quarantine. For singles, you might have to wait a bit more before you meet with your interest. For couples, there is growing fondness and attraction for the other person.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

