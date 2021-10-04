Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: It's the perfect time to execute your plans

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, the time is perfect for you to execute your plans. Your creativity will be recognised and your enthusiasm will renew your interest to lead a life on your own terms. Things will be moving in the right direction for you and you will take charge and responsibility for your actions. However, you need to avoid being over-confident or it could distract you from your path to success. Students will not be able to perform to the best of their abilities. Pack your bags as it is an auspicious time to travel to a tourist place. You are likely to relax and enjoy the beauties of nature. The pending decision regarding your paternal property will be made in your favour.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to receive money from unexpected sources, keeping your coffers brimming. You will also receive the money you had loaned to a friend. You can now repay your old debts with the surplus amount.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, your children will make you proud of their achievements. The atmosphere at home is likely to improve and the news of marriage alliance for an eligible sibling in the family will spread cheer at home.

Virgo Career Today

Stay away from negative competition at work as it can ruin your productivity and alter your skills. Your fresh ideas are likely to be shot down by your seniors, who might be working under the influence of some jealous bosses.

Virgo Health Today

If you are dealing with weight issues, you are likely to take up light running exercises to stay fit. Consuming a balanced and nutritious diet will also help you shed those extra kilos. Make yoga a part of your daily routine.

Virgo Love Life Today

You will enjoy some intimate moments together with your beloved. It is time to reconsider your romantic relationship and turn it into marriage, as your family elders, too, will be supportive of your choice of partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

