Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 14: Salary hike is foreseen

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, this day can be rewarding on the professional front. You are a caring and devoted partner and you keep trying to keep things sorted between you and your lover or spouse. Today, you are going to feel loved and pampered by your lover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those who are trying hard to establish their business will be successful in their efforts. Everything seems in sync except the family front. Your harsh words or negligence towards an important family issue make elders upset with you.

How this day will turn out? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today

You will have stable financial conditions and parental property may also be transferred to your name. Some may invest more capital in the business. Those trying their hands on for the first time in the stock market would not be disappointed.

Virgo Family Today

Elders will be busy sorting out a serious matter on the domestic front. Home renovation work may take longer than your expectations and make other things upset for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Career Today

Your business will thrive and start reaping rewards for you. Some may get selected in new companies through campus placement. A salary hike is foreseen for some. A job started on a freelance basis is likely to get you in the permanent role.

Virgo Health Today

You have been practising yoga and meditation for a long time, now you are in good shape on the health front. You are able to deal with anxiety and stress now. Isn’t that a good thing to appreciate and applaud for yourself, Virgo?

Virgo Love Life Today

Those who have been facing a drift in a relationship for a long time get a chance to sort out things with a long conversation. A romantic gesture from a lover may take your heart away. Do not forget to return the favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874