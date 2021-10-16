Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 16: Expect a fresh start

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are known for being practical, sensible and loyal. They make excellent friends and partners. You are known for being a perfectionist and can be meticulous and single-minded in your pursuit of improvement. However, this also makes you extremely dedicated to the people in your lives and helps them find success professionally. You are an earth sign, which is demonstrated in your practical and logical tendencies. Every feeling is intensified today because of the alignment of the stars. You are going to feel both love and hate more deeply than ever before. Prepare on a road trip with your closest friends, or be ready to accept an offer to go on a trip from one of your buddies. They may burst through your door without any notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Are you planning to expand your business? Today, you may not get huge benefits, but there are no losses foreseen. You can get a new business partner. Someone will also talk about an interesting offer in property dealings and you may be tempted to go ahead.

Virgo Family Today

Spend time with your family especially if you have not been able to sit with them off late. The time you would spend with them would be invaluable. If your parents are happy, you have no need to be worried about anything in this world.

Virgo Career Today

Your sense of humor is your biggest asset; make the best use of it to bridge the gap between yourself and your superiors! Be confident in your ability to manage any situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Today is going to be a fresh start for some. You will be feeling positive and will approach the problems from a different perspective. Try meditation techniques to calm your mind and body.

Virgo Love Life Today

You will demand your partner to keep your affair a personal one, which seems to be a tough task since both of you are at the same workplace. Try to understand the difficult position you are putting your partner into!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026