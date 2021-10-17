Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 17: Keep your mind and soul calm
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 17: Keep your mind and soul calm

Dear Virgo, you shall be flooded with tons of beautiful and subtle thoughts all through the day.
Looking at the aura of your day, there is a good deal of activity waiting your way
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos have an analytical mind that helps them fetch solutions to tough problems. They are able to breakdown seemingly impossible problems into small problems with solutions. Virgo doesn't just like to talk about things, they do it. They are all no talk and working type persons and won't stop until they make it happen. They are goal setters. Looking at the aura of your day, there is a good deal of activity waiting your way, now let us head to what to expect and where you have to be vigilant today as per the placement of the stars. 

Having seen the overview of the day, now let us, move to on the details of how is your day going to be as per the position of your stars. 

Virgo Finance Today

Your Real estate business is going to level up today. You may fetch greater than what is to be expected. You may also consider setting a trademark for your business. 

Virgo Family Today

Do not get carried away by the idea of a perfect family. It is advisable for Virgos, to accept your family members as they are to try and build a stable bond. When you learn to accept things as they are – the peace in life automatically dives in.

Virgo Career Today

Be conscious enough while you take up the big step. Do not follow the crowd when you know what you opt for is no good for you. Courage is the key here; a higher analysis is essential for people who are stepping into a new path. 

Virgo Health Today

You shall be flooded with tons of beautiful and subtle thoughts all through the day. You shall see the improvement in your tolerance level towards the cranky things that surround you. 

Virgo Love Life Today

Virgos can hear positive news about having a child. People who are already expecting a baby got to be a little careful with the fluctuation in their temperature. Keep your mind and soul calm for a good love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

