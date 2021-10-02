Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Make memories with loved ones
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Make memories with loved ones

Dear Virgo, your career graph is going to be high as all your hard work is going to be paid. Also a good time to invest your hard-earned money in the real estate market.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Virgo, you have always been devoted to your family, today is a day to enjoy with loved ones and create good memories.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, you have always been devoted to your family, today is a day to enjoy with loved ones and create good memories. Everything seems in order, but you may feel a bit exhausted, so first take care of your health and then plan anything else that needs your involvement. Remember, health is wealth. You can achieve anything if you feel strong physically as well as mentally. 

Your career graph is going to be high as all your hard work is going to be paid. A property dispute is soon going to be resolved in your favour.

Just find out more about how this day is going to turn out on the love, family and professional front!

Virgo Finance Today

You may be planning to buy something big or an expensive home appliance, but you should postpone this idea. It is a good time to invest your hard-earned money in the real estate market.

Virgo Family Today

One of the family members may get a government or private job in a reputed company and make you feel proud. You will find a peaceful, relaxing and pleasant aura on the home front. 

RELATED STORIES

Virgo Career Today

This is an excellent day for completing all your pending tasks on the professional front. Some may switch jobs and be promoted to higher positions. It is a good time to join a professional course.

Virgo Health Today

You should take things slow on the health front. Aged people should take care of their health. Those who have been ailing for long should try an alternate treatment or home remedy to get relief. 

Virgo Love Life Today

If you are all set to date someone or propose someone for marriage, then this is not a lucky day to do so. You may not be able to spend quality time with your spouse due to extra responsibilities on the work front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign virgo astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 2: you are in good financial condition

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Find how stars have planned the day

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 2: Bring the best shape on health front

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 2: Cards say, what a pleasant day!
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP