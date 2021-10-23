Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 23: Time to upgrade yourself
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 23: Time to upgrade yourself

Dear Virgo, it seems to be a good time if you are planning to buy a plot in your native place.
Virgos, perfectionist attitude is going to help you gain appreciation at your workplace.
Published on Oct 23, 2021
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

 

Virgos are simply another name for perfection! They don’t just talk about it they also do it. They are goal setters who don’t stop until they reach the finish line. Their self-discipline and perseverance towards their goals help them to overcome tough times and allows them to achieve anything that they put their minds to. Virgo females make excellent homemakers. They are all about details, and precision. Virgos also have a great dressing sense. It is simply easy to identify them from a crowd. Looking at the gist of your day, except for the property deal that you have signed, the other fronts seem cool. Virgos, perfectionist attitude is going to help you gain appreciation at your workplace. 

Virgo Finance Today

Your current trade might put you into trouble, so the more careful you are better it would be for your business. It seems to be a good time if you are planning to buy a plot in your native place.  

Virgo Family Today

It might be a good time to go out for a family outing. Stay close to your folks. When you are in trouble, they shall hold your back in your difficult times and will play a key role in supporting your goals.

Virgo Career Today

Make sure you keep your CV updated with your skillset as you might pass new opportunities anytime. Do not limit yourself to a single job role, explore around as you are more capable than you think you are.

Virgo Health Today

Explore new ways of exercising such as trekking once in a while. You can expect good relief from any pain you had been going through. 

Virgo Love Life Today

Might be a good time to spend some time travelling out with your love and rediscover your love with each other, travelling. 

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

