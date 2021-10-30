Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 30: Stop being over-critical
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 30: Stop being over-critical

Dear Virgo , your social standing is likely to increase today, as your social initiatives get recognition.
Work hard while you're feeling inspired.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) 

Today, you will have a lot of courage and determination which will provide impetus to your life and your dreams. Stay focused and don't let trivial concerns bog you down today. Work hard while you're feeling inspired. You're on the right track!

Your communication skills and ability to convince others will help you to create new connections and you will be able to impress others with your gift of the gab. Avoid being over-critical today. Make sure you don't put good friendships at risk and apologize to others when you hurt their feelings. Involvement in philanthropic activities will serve you well. Your social standing is likely to increase today, as your social initiatives get recognition. Your performance in the educational field will be remarkable. The harder you work, the better results you will get. 

 

Virgo Finance Today 

You need to be careful about fresh investments and do so only after the necessary research or homework. Do not adopt alternate methods to make quick bucks because it may land you up in deep trouble. Avoid giving or taking loans today, as chances of recovery appear slim.

Virgo Family Today 

An old family dispute will be amicably resolved and you will finally be able to focus on your family. Avoid taking a unilateral stance in family matters to improve your relationship with your children. 

Virgo Career Today 

Avoid switching from your current job for the time being and look for growth opportunities within your own organization. Avoid procrastination as it may create problems for you. Your opponents may even try to pull you down.

Virgo Health Today 

You are advised to work out to stay fit and healthy to enjoy the perks of a fit body. You are likely to develop a religious bent of mind and gravitate towards spirituality for increased mental wellbeing.

Virgo Love Life Today 

There may be occasions when you feel there are differences with your significant other but with communication, you will be able to solve the problems. It is advisable to deal with marital issues with maturity as a careless approach may complicate the issue.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rust

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

