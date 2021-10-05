Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Look how stars have planned the day

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Those who are planning to invest in the property market should wait a bit longer to find beneficial deals.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, this is going to be amazing as everything will go as planned except the professional front. You should be cautious at work as some of the team members may not support your ideas or assist you with something crucial.

Your stable financial condition will allow you to splurge on family members. Some may be able to execute their pending trip plans today as their health and wealth allow them to do so. Those who are planning to invest in the property market should wait a bit longer to find beneficial deals.

How your stars have planned this day, let’s just unfold more details

Virgo Finance Today

Your past investments will bring good returns and keep your bank balance full. It's a good time to invest in property. For those who want to buy a dream home, this is a favourable day. Those playing the stocks are likely to strike rich. 

Virgo Family Today

Virgo, you love your family as your family completes you. Some may get a chance to go on a trip with family members and create good memories. Homemakers will involve in home renovation work. A distant relative may come and stay with you for a few days.

Virgo Career Today

Things are not pretty good on the professional front. You will be assigned new responsibilities that may require extra effort and time at the office. Some may need to join professional courses to hone their skills and get new job opportunities.

Virgo Health Today

You are in good shape on the health front. Those who have been hitting the gym and following a strict diet chart to get back in shape, their efforts are going to reap rewards for them

Virgo Love Life Today

This is a good day on the romantic front. Spouse or lover may try to impress you by throwing a surprise party or planning an evening out, so get ready to be pampered.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Lemon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

 

