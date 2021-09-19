Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Avoid neglecting your domestic duties!

Dear Virgo, avoid being moody and reckless as this will create a strain on your family ties. For a contented life, improve your mental toughness and inner calm.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST
You could receive funds through sale of your immovable asset or ancestral property which will improve your monetary status.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You will stand out amongst the crowd and perform exceedingly well in all spheres of your life with relative ease. Your lucky star appears strong today and you should use this time to implement a new approach. Your enthusiasm is infectious today, and those around you are keen to be involved and may also contribute in your success. Don’t let this moment pass by, put your ideas to use and make headway with them. You are likely to be in a tranquil state of mind as matters of heart and health proceed to your liking. You will need to set aside your shy nature and walk in the spotlight with your head held high. The honor was long in the coming and is rightfully yours. You could receive funds through sale of your immovable asset or ancestral property which will improve your monetary status.

Virgo Finance Today

Businessmen could see additional investments being made in new prospects which will pay off in the long run. While income will be good, you may find it tough to control your expenditure. Unforeseen expenditure may not allow savings to swell.

Virgo Family Today

Avoid neglecting your domestic duties, despite your packed schedule, as shrinking responsibilities at home may lead to disputes. Avoid being moody and reckless as this will create a strain in your family ties.

Virgo Career Today

You may have to put in extra effort to realise your goals and ambitions. You are prone to make mistakes relating to your work today, hence don’t make promises which you cannot keep.

Virgo Health Today

Wellbeing would be exceptionally steady as you are religiously following your fitness routine and opt for healthy lifestyle choices. For a contented life, improve your mental toughness and inner calm. Health and wellbeing of your children is likely to improve.

Virgo Love Life Today

If you are in a steady relationship, you will want to make it permanent. The stars indicate that you may get the approval and blessings from your elders. Your relations with your in-laws are likely to get better, which will have a positive impact on your relations with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

