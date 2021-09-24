Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 24: Increase in income is indicated!

Virgo

People born under this sign are practical and diligent, but can be perfectionist and conservative too. Today, your positive traits are on the ascendant and will make the day auspicious. However, keep your love life in your crosshairs.

Virgo Finance Today

You may be apprehensive about a venture that you have recently initiated, but be rest assured the financial benefits of this venture can be far greater than you can expect. An increase in income is indicated and will help improve your lifestyle.

Virgo Family Today

If you have a reputation of being strict with family youngsters, today you may win them over by your generosity. You will do well to soft pedal a sad news to the family members, so as not to alarm them. A trip with friends, after a long time, will help you let your hair down.

Virgo Career Today

Today, you will put extra energy in finishing a school project and may even get a pat on the back from your teacher. If the time-tested ways are not giving results, take an unorthodox approach by thinking out of the box. You are likely put your power of persuasion to good use in bagging a lucrative deal.

Virgo Health Today

One of the reasons of your feeling tired and fatigued is your sedentary existence. So, make morning or evening walks a routine and adhere to it with full energy and positivity. If you are prescribed surgery for some bodily ailment, it is not a bad idea to take a second opinion.

Virgo Love Life Today

Love is blind and there may be a chance to have your heart set on a wrong person, so be wary and get out of the relationship before it is too late. If something is bugging you in your relationship, it is better to be upfront with lover, rather than burden your mind with all kinds of suspicions.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

