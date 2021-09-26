Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Avoid traveling today!
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Avoid traveling today!

Dear Virgo, be careful of bank loan defaults. Keep a close eye on domestic expenditure. You are likely to get a new opportunity in the defence field. One of your friends will be your strongest support during trying times.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Avoid travelling today, as stars don’t seem auspicious.

Virgo

Those born under this sign are meticulous and reliable, but can be overly critical and harsh. Luckily, you will manage to hide your negative attributes and display your positive side to make the day a happy one. Avoid travelling today, as stars don’t seem auspicious.

Virgo Finance Today

Things look up for you on the financial front, so much so, that you will be able to mobilise your resources to help someone who needs urgent financial help. However, be careful of bank loan default, as it can put you into a lot of trouble. Keep a close eye on domestic expenditure.

Virgo Family Today

You are likely to host a party for your office colleagues just to maintain cordial relations. The excitement of becoming a mother may make you flaunt your baby bump amongst your friends on the social media. One of your friends will be your strongest support during trying times.

Virgo Career Today

If joining the defence services has always been your dream, you are likely to get an opportunity now. You have the ability to turn your vision into reality, so go right ahead. Those who have taken acting as a career choice may not like the offers coming their way.

RELATED STORIES

Virgo Health Today

If you have trouble sleeping or suffer from frequent headaches or stomach problems, it may be stress, so learn to recognise and manage it. Those into bodybuilding are likely to take up weight training and special diet to strengthen their muscles and bones. Irrespective of age, you must take care of your fitness.

Virgo Love Life Today

Virtual romance works fine for those who are a little shy or introverted in real life. Going for a movie or to a mall is indicated for lovey-dovey couples. Parents may become serious in finding a life partner, once you give your consent.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Topics
virgo horoscope virgo astrology horoscope sun sign
