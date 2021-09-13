Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Time to make travel plans

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are tough on the outside but quite a soft one inside. You don’t lose your temper very easily even under testing situations and that makes you very endearing. You can juggle a lot of hats at the same time and that too without bringing down the quality of any of the accomplished tasks. You are a team player and vocal about your opinions even if others are not willing to take it. You are very straightforward and do not take criticism very lightly. You work on self-improvement and that helps you to stay ahead of competition.

Virgo Finance Today

Careful planning and investment after thorough market research will bring you good profits. Overseas travel for business-related purposes will not only get you in touch with new associates but will also be lucrative for your new venture.

Virgo Family Today

Those of you who have been living away from your hometown would long to spend time in the company of your parents and siblings. A short trip home will help you get rid of your loneliness. a quick outdoor trip will also refresh your mind.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you will do very well, but there will be envious colleagues, who will try to pull you down. Be aware of their ulterior motives and remain unfazed. Let your task at hand not be affected with the negativity.

Virgo Health Today

All your dietary disorders will start to improve, bringing in a change in your overall health. Minor weather-related allergies will show their symptoms from time to time but you will be able to get rid of them with remedial measures at home.

Virgo Love Life Today

In your hectic schedule, there will be a brief period to spend your love life with your beloved. Make sure to enjoy it to the fullest. Surprise your partner with a candle-light dinner plan to make the most of the limited time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

