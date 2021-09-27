Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: New scopes in career

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, you are known to be a self-critic and a perfectionist. So, when situations will not be in your favour, you will diligently turn the tide to your advantage. Today, several opportunities are likely to come knocking at your door and you will have many open options to choose from. Some decisions might require you to travel abroad but that will be for your own benefit. The day will bring financial prosperity, provided you make the right moves. You will have a smooth sailing as faras your academic front is concerned. A long-standing property dispute will finally settle down and the decision will benefit you. Wait a bit more before embarking on a journey.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial condition is set to improve in the coming days and you will be able to invest extra capital in speculations after thorough research. Funds, from an additional income source will take care of your monthly expenses.

Virgo Family Today

A matter related to an ancestral property will become the bone of contention in the extended family. It will keep you and your relatives over the edge. To maintain a harmonious relationship, you need to solve such matters tactfully.

Virgo Career Today

You are likely to get a transfer to a desired city, where chances of an increment are also very high. You will have to put in extra efforts to set yourself in a new organization, where you are likely to be given a commanding position.

Virgo Health Today

You will have to take extra care of your health or ailments like diabetes and blood pressure are likely to keep bothering you. Bringing changes in your sedentary lifestyle and turning to light physical exercises will keep these illnesses at bay.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are likely to get into frequent arguments with your romantic partner, which will keep wearing you down. Take a break and give some time for your love life to breathe before you think of reconciling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874