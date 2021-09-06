Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Keep an eye on your domestic situation

Dear Virgo, today's prediction says that you have a trait of modesty and shyness. Things will move parallel with your expectations , but you must keep your focus on your domestic situation.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Virgo

 

People born under this sign are modest and shy, but can be fussy and worrywarts. Today, your positive traits shine forth to make the day awesome. Things move along on expected lines, but you must keep your focus on your domestic situation. 

 

Virgo Finance Today

 

Your financial situation is looking better, but your expenses are likely to remain high. You can sell something expensive that is simply gathering dust sitting in your locker. Charge only for what you are capable of delivering or you may cut a sorry figure. This is the day to figure out how to boost your earnings. 

 

Virgo Family Today

 

Doubts about an issue may cause negativity and undermine your confidence. You can get impacted both physically and mentally, if you remain confined to your home, so take short trips in the safety of your car, just for a change of scene. Someone may bring up a sensitive family issue and provoke you. 

 

Virgo Career Today

This is an ideal time to expand your business by looking for lucrative opportunities and even considering diversification. The best way to do well in exams is to ensure you are well rested, well-nourished and doing things that make you happy. 

 

VirgoHealth Today

If you are reluctant to join a gym, just visit it to learn about fitness; it will certainly motivate you to join. You may help someone sleep better by recommending meditation or simple stretches or breathing exercises. Building stamina and endurance will be the key to excelling in your sporting event. 

 

Virgo  Love Life Today

 

The day proves beneficial, as you take steps to reconcile your issues with partner and make your relationship joyful once again. Although you don’t consider yourself an expert on issues involving love and romance, but someone may knock on your door to ask for advice, so do oblige. You are likely to enjoy the evening with lover today.

 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

Topics
sun sign virgo horoscope virgo astrology
