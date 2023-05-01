Virgo Daily Horoscope Today,1st May 2023 predicts good time to invest

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
May 01, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for 1st May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Patience is the biggest attribute that you need today.

Virgo Horoscope Today 1st May 2023 – Speak from the heart as you have a clean one.

Realize what life has in store for you today. Accurate daily horoscope prediction for 1st May 2023 discusses your love, health, job, and finance in detail.

Daily horoscope prediction says troubles may erupt in your love life and you need to be patient to accept the opinions and matured to troubleshoot them tactically. Professionally the day would be good and you may also invest in different places for a better future. Some minor health issues may disturb you.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Patience is the biggest attribute that you need today. There can be hot discussions with the partner and you should not lose your temper. This can make things disastrous. Do not let things go out of control and instead settle things with a calm attitude. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious to not destroy the married life. Some single natives may also fall in love with a co-worker or classmate today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Students may clear the examination today. You may find it no big task to crack job interviews and hence those who are keen to switch a job can attend job tests with confidence. Lawyers may get a high-profile case today. Similarly, doctors and nurses may also have crucial assignments at the clinic. An appraisal is in the air and you may get hints about it at the office. Perform your best to not miss the promotion.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Purchase a property or new house today. This will be an investment. Today is also auspicious to buy a vehicle, especially in the second half of the day. A long pending loan will also be approved which with better your financial status. You can also consider gold as a good option for investment. However, you need to learn about the industry before making vital financial decisions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

While the health would be good, some senior natives may complain about mild pain in joints, knees, and bones. Some children may develop cough and throat infections today. You also need to add more protein to the diet to stay energetic throughout the day. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and aerated beverages today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

