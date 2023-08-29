Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023 predicts chances for growth

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sincere in the life

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and the daily horoscope also predicts good health today.

Avoid all arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health would be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life will see many colorful moments today. Plan a romantic dinner where you can discuss about the future. Handle all existing relationship issues with a mature attitude. You may come across many interesting people but decisions should be made only after thoroughly analyzing situations. Displeasures may be there in the relationship but you need to patiently overcome them as things will get resolved sooner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle the official responsibilities with care as some Virgos may face challenges at the workplace. You may be a victim of office politics. Stick to the principles and stay away from controversies. Those who are appearing for interviews may find a new job with a good salary. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more. Businessmen will find more opportunities to expand the trade.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth with care today as many expenses will shoot up today. A sibling will be in need of finance and would ask for your help. Entrepreneurs will find funds today and will receive a bank loan as well. A few lucky Virgos will inherit an ancestral property today. You also need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount to someone as you may face challenges in getting it back.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today you are good in terms of health. However, some minor ailments and allergies will be there and your child may also be affected by viral fever. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train today. Diabetes, cholesterol, cardiac issues, and chest infection would be common among Virgos natives. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

