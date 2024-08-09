Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts good news for job hunters
Read Virgo daily horoscope for August 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Handle finance diligently.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in stormy time
Consider the emotions of the lover to stay happy in the relationship. Be attentive at the job and this will bring good results. Handle finance diligently.
Your attitude is crucial while handling relationship issues. Be positive while facing challenges at work. Financial wellness leads to a better lifestyle. Health is also good today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Look for moments to celebrate today. Happiness will exist and some love affairs that were on the verge of collapse will get a new lease of life. Consider giving gifts and some lovers will also be demanding. Be diplomatic while having confusion in the love affair. Give your partner the space to decide things. Give respect and care and you can expect the same in return. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Take challenges today at work. Despite your commitment and discipline some projects may not take off and clients will be unhappy. Be careful to overcome this crisis. Job hunters will have good news by the second half of the day. Those who are into freelancing will get new offers while bankers and accountants should be highly careful about the figures in the second part of the day. Entrepreneurs need to maintain a harmonious relationship with their partners and not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Monetary issues will not stop your financial decisions. Continue spending on electronic appliances. You may resolve a financial issue with a friend while females will need to spend for celebrations with friends. Be careful while investing in the stock market and you should also stay away from large donations. However, businessmen will be in a good condition to handle finance. Funds will flow in from even foreign countries.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You may see recovery from old ailments. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Skip both alcohol and tobacco today and also concentrate on a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Today is good to start exercising and you may also join a gym.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
