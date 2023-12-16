Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023 predicts favourable stars

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle every crisis with confidence

The love relationship will be safe today and professional success will also be there. Handle wealth smartly and health is at your side throughout the day.

A robust love relationship is the highlight of the day. In addition, you will also perform well at the workplace. No major financial issues will be there but handle wealth carefully. Your health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful while handling troubles today. It is not wise to interfere in the personal affairs of your lover. Be genuine and your lover will recognize the sincerity of your love. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and instead take the opinion of the partner before you make the final call. This will strengthen the bond. You may also reconcile with the old flame with whom you had misunderstandings in the past.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You will see good opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Some tasks will need you to work overtime. Be cautious while handling foreign clients and also be cordial with coworkers. Some lawyers and judicial officers will handle cases that will catch media attention. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while handling the wealth. Though a previous investment will bring in good returns and you may also receive money from different sources, it is wise to save for the rainy day. Fortunate Virgos will inherit a family property while you may also need to contribute to a celebration or marriage function at home. You may also start repairing or renovating the house as the financial status approves that.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of health. While no major health issue will hurt you, some are also lucky to recover from existing ailments. Senior Scorpios also need to avoid the staircase today, especially in the first half. Today is also good to start attending a gym session. Pregnant females must be careful to skip adventure sports and you should also be careful while driving in hilly terrains, especially at night.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

